Twitter Inc (TWTR) Exploring Fake News Flagging Button

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) is experimenting with a new feature to cut down on fake news.

Two unnamed sources claim that Twitter Inc is developing a fake news button. This button could possibly show up from a drop-down tab and would be used to report Tweets. This would allow users of the social media service to help it identify spam and false information.

While the sources say that the feature is being worked on by Twitter Inc, they also note it may never see the light of day. A spokesperson for the company says that there current’y aren’t any plans to launch a fake news button, or similar feature.

While speaking with The Washington Post, the unnamed sources said that work on the fake news button is going slowly. This is due to concerns from Twitter Inc over its use. The social media company worries that the users may abuse the feature to report Tweets that aren’t actually spreading false information.

The University of Oxford recently published a study concerning the spread of fake news on sites such as Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ). The study claims that bots played a small roll in affecting the Brexit vote last year. The 2016 Presidential election was also affected by spreading fake news.

The study claims that it will be up to Twitter Inc, as well as other social media websites, to make changes that combat these practices. It is possible that the fake news button could be an answer to these complaints, The Independent notes.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.