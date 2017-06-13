Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock Is a Painful Waiting Game

Social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) wants to be the primary news source for its users. That was one of the key takeaways from its annual investor day for TWTR stock holders: Twitter believes its biggest fans “get all their news from it.”

Source: Shutterstock

That’s quite a tall order, but I think it could be true. I use Twitter often, and based on who I follow, most of the news that’s important — or at least important to me — comes across my Twitter feed. From that sampling of one, extrapolate accordingly.

Becoming the main news source could help TWTR capitalize on all the eyeballs reading the roughly 500 million tweets its users generate every day. It’s help that Twitter needs, because if recent results are any indication, it has a huge task ahead.

Those results include first quarter sales that fell 8% to $548 million. Advertising revenue fell an alarming 11% (it dropped 17% in the U.S. but grew 1% internationally). Data licensing revenue jumped 11%, which attests to the potential of Twitter selling usage and related data to advertisers and other interested parties (such as those who want to see if the mention of a stock can help boost its share price).

A long way of saying, TWTR stock has a long way to go.

No Money From New Users

Quarterly earnings were negative, shares outstanding increased, and Twitter said it “expect[s] advertising revenue growth to continue to meaningfully lag that of audience growth in 2017.” In other words, it can’t find a way to make money from the new users on its platform.

Twitter tracks several user metrics across its global user base. It tracks daily active users (DAUs) and monthly active users (MAUs). Both grew steadily in the first quarter. Daily active users grew 14%, though a total DAU count seemed missing from the earnings press release and the follow-up material.

MAUs increased 6% to 328 million, roughly the population of the United States — a user number that few companies can boast. Within that figure, there were 259 million U.S. MAUs, or 7% more than the previous quarter. International monthly active users improved 6% to 70 million, for 21.3% of total.

Similar Strategies

Twitter’s analyst day followed the earnings release, but didn’t reveal anything earth shattering. Increasing the use of video fees is a primary focus, but that’s nothing new. A similar strategy being pursued by Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to increase usage among its platforms. Live e-sports continues to take off across most social media.

Twitter said three trends are holding back its monetizing the expanding user base: “long lead times for sales cycles; a higher level of ongoing competition; and, the impact from revenue products and features that we deemphasized, discontinued or did not launch.” I didn’t see any compelling initiatives to offset these trends.

Cash flow trends are improving. Twitter estimated it generated $440 million in free cash flow last year, or roughly 60 cents per diluted share. Off that metric, the free cash flow multiple of 29x is quite reasonable. Analysts project full-year 2017 earnings of 33 cents, and 40 cents in 2018.

Next Page