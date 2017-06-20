Why Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock Is Still Stuck in the Mud

At this point, after all its potential suitors ran away screaming, and the world has discovered that Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR ) is a cool but not essential toy, TWTR stock probably has a ceiling very close to today’s price.

I decided to pull apart the metrics for Twitter based on its 10-K, and found that they really are just terrible, and I’m convinced that the only survival chance for it in the long-term is to be purchased at a fire sale price, or if some visionary comes along and finds a way to monetize it in a more effective way.

Is TWTR Stock as Ugly as You Think?

If we look at FY13 through FY16, we see some pretty lousy metrics. Revenue more than doubled from $665 million to $1.4 billion from FY13 to FY14, but then it grew by about 55% into FY15, but only by 14% in FY16. Even worse, year-over-year Q1 revenue fell by 8% this year.

Over that same period, operating expenses grew from $1.3 billion to $2.9 billion. It’s a pretty sad tale when revenue can grow fourfold over this entire period, yet the net loss only improves from a $645 million loss to a $457 million loss.

The most important metric for TWTR stock is probably monthly average users (MAU’s), and the numbers there are not so great either. Again looking at Twitter 10-K reports, we find 131 million monthly average users in Q1 of 2012 exploding by almost 50% over the next year. Yet it took three more years for those numbers to grow by another 50%. YOY for FY15 to FY16, MAUs only grew 2%.

Now, when you combine the drastically slowing MAU growth with the huge increase in operating expenses, a terribly grim picture starts to emerge. Think about this. The company isn’t growing now because people just naturally want to join Twitter. It is barely growing despite the enormous amount of marketing and sales capital that is being deployed.

What this tells us, as investors in TWTR stock, is something is fundamentally problematic with Twitter. It’s cool. It’s fun. It is a great way to disseminate information instantaneously. It’s a nifty way to propagate political messaging and narratives. It can be used effectively in certain types of marketing.

Bottom Line on Twitter Stock

However, it is not indispensable. It isn’t even necessary. Imagine life without Twitter. Would it matter to you? Would it matter to anyone? No.

