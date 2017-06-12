2 Dividend Stock Machines Rewarding Shareholders With A Raise (LOW, CASY)

As part of my monitoring process, I review the list of dividend increases every week. I focused my attention on companies with a ten year track record of annual dividend increases. I then also focused on companies that manage to grow dividends by more than a token rate.

We generally want companies which can grow earnings over time, which then results in growth in dividends. The next requirement is to purchase those quality companies at attractive price.

The following two dividend growth machines have high distribution growth rates, which are supported by strong growth in earnings per share.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating.

Lowe’s raised its quarterly dividend by 17.10% to 41 cents per share. This marked the 55th consecutive annual dividend increase for this dividend king.

The company has managed to raise its annual distribution at a rate of 22.90% per year over the past decade. Lowe’s has managed to grow earnings from $1.86 per share in 2008 to $3.93 per share in 2017. The company is expected to grow earnings to $4.62 per share in 2018.

Currently, LOW’s stock is selling for 17 times forward earnings and yields 2.10%. I view Lowe’s as attractively valued today.

I also view Lowe’s as a great company to include in a long-term dividend growth portfolio. I believe that Lowe’s and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will be one of the few retailers who can effectively compete in their niche. The Lowe’s and Home Depot near all places I have ever lived in, have always been packed with homeowners, working on their never ending stream of house projects.

Usually, those projects require immediate attention, which may necessitate multiple visits to one of these stores. The need for upkeep on homes will create a constant demand for visits to Lowe’s and Home Depot stores.

Given their vast network of stores, these companies can also effectively compete online, by offering in-store pick-ups for certain items.