Uber to Add Tipping Option to its Services

Uber is adding tipping in order to improve its relationship with drivers, who have recently felt like they’ve been wronged.

Fresh off CEO Travis Kalanick’s leave of absence in the midst of lower pay for drivers as well as sexual harassment suits citing a sexist work environment, Uber is looking to make amends with an initiative called “180 Days of Change,” and it begins with ensuring drivers are paid properly.

The transportation services provider’s customers will now be able to tip their drivers, making up an important part of the income of taxi drivers that Uber is now on board with. The tipping service will first be added to Seattle, Houston and Minneapolis residents and travelers.

Eventually, Uber will expand its tipping option nationwide. Company cofounder and chairman Garrett Camp issued a statement addressing the company’s recent scandals and loss of face, noting that the leadership behind the startup failed to listen to those who drove them to the top of Silicon Valley in the first place.

It is unclear how quickly this will win riders back who switched over to rival Lyft, but it is a step in the right direction in fixing the company’s image. However, the move may mean more expensive trips for riders, which could push them away from Uber if they care more about budget than image.