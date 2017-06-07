Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock Is Still Not Making The Cut

When the momentum stalls on a growth company, the impact is almost always severe — and prolonged. Just look at Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA , NYSE: UAA ). About two years ago, the company’s shares seemed to defy gravity, fetching over $100. But since then, nothing has seemed to go right. Consider that UAA stock is now at a lowly $19.84.

Now, there are certainly many investors who are betting that the company will regain its glory. When Under Armour reported its earnings in late April, the shares jumped 10%. But unfortunately, the rally would quickly fizzle.

So what’s going on here? Well, I think there are fundamental issues with the company — and they will take quite a bit of time to resolve.

Problems for UAA Stock

First of all, Under Armour is facing tough industry headwinds. Keep in mind that the company has relied heavily on brick-and-mortar retailers for its distribution. But of course, the impact of e-commerce powerhouse Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has taken a toll. Note that several of UAA’s major retail partners — The Sports Authority, Golfsmith International, Eastern Outfitters and Sport Chalet — have gone bust.

Despite all this, it is tough to gauge the e-commerce business for the company. Consider that the latest 10-Q does not provide much detail.

OK, but what about the connected fitness business? Shouldn’t this be a driver for UAA stock? Interestingly enough, so far, it hasn’t done much. Even though the company has over 200 million users, this hasn’t translated into meaningful growth. In the latest quarter, revenues inched up by a mere 2.3% to $18.9 million.

Although, it is encouraging that Under Armour has made substantial investments in its digital infrastructure, especially with the implementation an SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP ) system. According to UAA CEO Kevin Plank, during the earnings call:

“This empowers our teams to leverage our speed to create, drive and accelerate value for our consumers through new personalized products, services and experiences. So what used to take weeks or even months for us to get information on new product performance, trending workouts and demographics, now takes seconds with the speed and analytical horsepower provided by this incredible consumer insights engine.”

