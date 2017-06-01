Back in mid-march, billionaire hedge fund investor Bill Ackman unloaded his stake in the beleaguered Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ). It represented one the biggest losses in investment history — coming to roughly $4.1 billion. Keep in mind that this amount was bolstered by sophisticated options strategies that backfired. In fact, this is why Ackman lost his initial investment.

As a result, in a letter to his investors, he gave a mea culpa for his investment in VRX stock, saying:

“In retrospect, we misjudged the prior management team, and this contributed to our loss. We deeply regret this mistake, which has cost all of us a tremendous amount, and which has damaged the record of success of our firm.”

But as a cruel irony, the shares have VRX stock have since gone on to rally!

Yet I still think Ackman made the right decision to sell. All in all, Valeant stock is fraught with risks. So let’s take a look:

VRX Stock Problem No. 1: Overreaction

Ahead of its latest earnings report, the bar was set very low for Valeant Pharmaceuticals. Thus, when the company had some good news, it was enough to ignite a powerful rally.

Besides, the better-than-expected results were actually fairly minor. For example, the company was able to pay off some of its debt earlier — because of the divestiture of assets to L’Oreal SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY ) — and the guidance on EBITDA was increased by $50 million on a full-year basis. Oh, and VRX did post earnings for the quarter. Yet this was primarily because of a hefty one-time tax benefit.

Something else: There was a notable short position in VRX stock — at about 14% of the float. In other words, there’s a good bet that part of the upward move was due to short covering (this is when short sellers unwind their positions by buying back shares). Although, this kind of gain tends to be temporary.

VRX Stock Problem No. 2: Core Issues With the Business

When you take a deeper look at the latest earnings report, you’ll see some worrisome problems with the business. After all, the revenues fell by 11% to $2.11 billion.

Next Page