VidAngel Is Back: What Is It? How Does It Work?

VidAngel has officially returned, but what is it and is it worth subscribing to?

The service is designed to filter movies and TV shows — both old and new — from your favorite online video streaming service, whether it be Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) or Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ: AMZN ), which means you need to have an account with a major streaming service.

VidAngel was created to sanitize violence, sexually explicit content and foul language from movies in order to make your favorite titles accessible to younger audiences, or other audiences that prefer to watch cleaner versions of movies. The censorship of these movies will cost you $7.99 a month.

The service first shut down in 2014 following a lawsuit from several major Hollywood studios that claimed VidAngel did not have proper authorization for their titles, despite the company’s claims that it did indeed have these movies.

“This announcement is the culmination of something we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” Neal Harmon, VidAngel’s CEO, tells Variety. “People have been without filtering services for months, and we’re launching this service because our customers are asking for it.”

The service had about one million users when it shut down, and VidAngel is hoping to build on this amount. The company’s legal fate is still up in the air as the lawsuits have yet to be settled by both parties.