Vitalik Buterin: 7 Things to Know About the Ethereum Co-Founder

He was the subject of a death hoax, causing Ethereum to crash

  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

Vitalik Buterin is the co-founder of Ethereum, a cryptocurrency that is second in popularity to only Bitcoin.

Vitalik Buterin
A rumor of Buterin’s death made the rounds on 4Chan Monday, June 26, causing Ethereum’s price to fall from $300.69 to $238.65 per unit. However, the rumor was nothing more than a hoax and Buterin confirmed that he’s still alive and kicking, hiking up the price of the cryptocurrency to $261.76 by early Tuesday evening.

Here are seven things to know about the 23-year-old:

  • Buterin was born in Russia, where he lived until he was six. His family emigrated to Toronto at that point in search for better employment opportunities.
  • The youngster showed promise in programming and economics early on, citing Microsoft Excel as his favorite toy to play with as a kid.
  • Buterin learned about Bitcoin when he was 17, and soon after (in 2012) won the Bronze Medal at the International Olympiads in Informatics.
  • He studied at the University of Waterloo, but dropped out.
  • The Russian then co-founded Ethereum, which is a cryptocurrency that could be used to pay for peer-to-peer apps such as Uber in the future.
  • Buterin also co-founded Bitcoin Magazine, which specializes in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The magazine is now owned and operated by BTC Media.
  • He also serves as the chief scientist of the Ethereum Foundation, a Swiss non-profit organization where he helps to maintain the core technology of the cryptocurrency.

 

