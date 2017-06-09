Walmart Testing Giant Vending Machine for Groceries

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) is testing a giant vending machine concept that holds groceries that you can pick up at any time.

The retail chain has developed yet another way for consumers to have less interaction with human beings when doing their shopping. In this case, the company is unleashing massive kiosks that holds groceries for up to 100 people a day.

The machines are open 24 hours, seven days a week and they make it easy for you to order your groceries online, set a pickup time, show up, type a code in and retrieve your groceries without having to talk to anyone.

The concept is being tested in Warr Acres, Oklahoma at first, and it will eventually be rolled out to other parts of the country. The idea is worrisome for Walmart workers as many of their jobs may soon be automated–a growing trend in the retail industry.

The kiosk is quite large at 20 feet by 80 feet in size, and they come equipped with refrigeration and freezing capabilities in order to keep your groceries cooled at the right temperature.

Walmart noted that the move will allow busy households to pick up their groceries in only a matter of minutes, proving to be another example of technology making our lives easier.

WMT stock grew 0.7% during regular trading hours Friday.