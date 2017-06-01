Walmart Turns to Virtual Reality to Train Employees

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) is planning to use virtual reality to train its employees.

Walmart has reached an agreement with virtual reality startup STRIVR Labs to have it supply it with experiences to train its employees. This includes lessons and training material for customer service, manager and other positions.

The virtual reality training sessions will be viewed via Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB ) Oculus Rift headsets. Walmart will be adding a single headset to each of its 200 training centers in the United States by the end of this year. It also plans to bring the headsets to its 5,000 retail locations in the U.S. sometime in the future.

Having the virtual reality headsets at its training centers in the United States will give 150,000 employees access to them. The headsets will offering training materials that will last between 30 seconds and five minutes. These virtual reality experiences are meant to be used in addition to other training materials, reports Tech Crunch.

Walmart’s decision to use virtual reality to train its employees shows that the technology can be used for more than just entertainment. This is something that virtual reality companies are going to want to keep in mind as the technology continues to become more prevalent.

While virtual reality continues to grow, there is one thing that could hold the technology back: sickness. There have been several cases of virtual reality making people vomit and it is never a good sign when a product makes a customer ill.