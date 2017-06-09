Warren Buffett's Top 10 Dividend Stocks for Retirement

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B ), is regarded as one of best practitioners of value investing. His investment philosophy is to invest in companies that have a safe and regular stream of cash flows — many of them are long-paying dividend stocks — and a strong competitive moat.

Source: Shutterstock

Most of Buffett’s famous stock investments are companies which have a solid franchise and have maintained their competitive advantages over many decades. A number of his holdings are therefore among the best high-dividend payers for retirement income.

And while an investment from Buffett isn’t necessarily a guarantee of success, having his seal of approval, at the very least, typically says something about a stock’s inherent value and quality.

Today, we’re going to look at seven Warren Buffett dividend stocks that are perfect for retirement accounts. That’s because of the wide moats of their businesses, strong fiscal management and average- to above-average dividend yields — which should only grow over time.

In no particular order, here they are.

