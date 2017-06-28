Wednesday’s Vital Data: Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Tesla Inc (TSLA) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

U.S. stock futures are mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite bucking the overall uptrend due to continued weakness in the tech sector. In fact, the Nasdaq was initially headed for its third straight day of losses, as valuation concerns once again plague tech investors and a dip in cryptocurrencies pressured Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ). It did manage to pull up late in the morning.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have added 0.06%, S&P 500 futures are up 0.12% and Nasdaq-100 futures have risen 0.25%.

On the options front, volume was cautiously average on Tuesday, with about 14.8 million calls and 13.6 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio fell to 0.60, while the 10-day moving average held at 0.64.

Driving Tuesday’s options activity, a drop in cryptocurrencies (bitcoin and ethereum) drove heavier-than-usual put volume for Nvidia, while Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) investors expressed caution ahead of the company’s quarterly deliveries report. Finally, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) held its ground amid the tech decline after JPMorgan resumed coverage on the company.

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)

Cryptocurrency mining has helped provide an unexpected boost for chipmakers Nvidia and AMD this year, but recent declines in the currencies has finally caught up with the duo. In particular, a 20% decline in ethereum during the past week added to lingering valuation concerns to send NVDA stock more than 3.5% lower on Tuesday.

Options traders responded with caution, as puts gained traction to claim 44% of the more than 346,000 contracts traded on NVDA stock Tuesday. What’s more, the recent attention to NVDA puts has pressured the stock’s July put/call open interest ratio higher to 0.93, with puts now just shy of outnumbering calls among front-month contracts.

That said, peak put OI of roughly 10,000 contracts rests well out of the money at the July $130 strike, hinting that much of this put activity may be protectionist, or premium selling, in nature. Given NVDA’s strong price action, it would take a much more severe correction to push options traders into outright bearish mode.

