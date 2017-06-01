Why BP plc (ADR) (BP) Stock Can Reach $45

Shares of BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ) have risen as much as 6% from $35.09 to a recent high of $37.19 since I last recommended the stock. My bull thesis is based on multiple factors, including the company’s strong dividend and rising cash flows. Following BP’s solid earnings results, I now expect BP stock to reach $45, owing to the company’s improved capital expenditure plan.

Despite last week’s rebound in oil prices, which broke back above $50 per barrel, investors remain lukewarm as the energy market continues to drag along. But BP is not alone.

The global oil supply glut, combined with an ineffective OPEC has also caused panic in BP peers, such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ).

In the case of BP, however, ignoring the potential long-term value doesn’t make sense.

Reasons to Like BP Stock

Aside from the high dividend yield of 6.6%, which more than triples the 2% yield of the S&P 500, BP stock’s low valuation should offset any near-term risk of a continuing rout in oil prices.

What’s more, the company’s solid first-quarter earnings results affirmed that BP can fund both its capital expenditure and its dividend from operating cash flow, which in the first quarter reached $2.1 billion, with $3.8 billion in capex and another $1.3 billion in dividends.

The fact that first-quarter production rose up 3% year over year to 2.388 million barrels of oil equivalent per day was another encouraging sign that the British energy giant had turned the corner. Now BP is benefitting from key project ramp ups.

Elsewhere, BP sold liquids at $49.87 per barrel, topping last year’s mark of $29.61. Natural gas prices sold at $3.50 per thousand cubic feet, compared with just $2.84 a year ago. Notably, BP achieved overall price realization of $37.19 per boe — a strong rise from the year-ago level of $23.81.

