Why Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Stock Belongs in Your Portfolio

With the market itching for the so-called “healthy correction,” now seems like the ideal time for investors looking to rotate out high-growth tech and semiconductor names and diversify assets into master limited partnerships (MLPs). One name that comes to mind is Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP ).

Although ETP stock is down more than 13% year to date, hurt by the weakness in energy prices, the company has a consensus analysts price target of $30, calling for potential premiums of 40% from current levels of around $21. That’s excellent value, especially when combined with its 10.28% annual dividend yield, which is not only more than five times the yield offered by the average stock in the S&P 500 index, it is well above the 7.8% available in the MLP space.

Why Bet on ETP?

Headquartered in Dallas, Energy Transfer Partners is a master limited partnership, engaging in the intrastate transportation and storage business of natural gas in the U.S. The MLP business model, which allows the partnership to derive a minimum of 90% of cash flows from commodities, natural resources or real estate, also comes with number of tax benefits, too. This, in turn, allows the MLP to distribute strong yields.

Another reason to like Energy Transfers Partners is the company’s diversified portfolio of energy assets, which includes 71,000 miles of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines across 36 states. And, since its merger earlier this year with its smaller sister entity Sunoco Logistics Partners, ETP has improved its capabilities in areas such as terminalling facilities and fractionation and storage.

The fact that the company’s $3.8 billion project, Dakota Access Pipeline, became operational on Jun 1 should drive higher revenue and profits in the quarters ahead. With a capacity to carry approximately 520,000 barrels of oil per day, the pipeline — at 1,172 miles long — will carry oil between North Dakota and Illinois. At which point, the oil will be transported to the refineries on the Gulf Coast or East Coast.

