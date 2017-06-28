Why I Think Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT) Dividend Could Double In 5 Years

Big tech is having another monster year.

The big four technology leaders, also known as FANG — Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) , Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) — have returned an average of 29% in 2017.

Take a look at the chart below.

This basket of tech high flyers has been great for growth investors, crushing the S&P 500‘s 9% return in 2017.

However, for income investors, these outsized gains have been painful to watch. Most of the FANG stocks don’t pay a dividend. And watching this group of stocks deliver a 29% gain in less than six months can make a normally impressive 5% dividend yield seem insignificant.

But don’t worry, I have the perfect solution for income investors looking for a piece of tech growth — a well-known global leader that I consider to be the best growth and income stock in the S&P 500.

This global leader is still delivering outsized sales and earnings growth. It offers one of the best dividend yields in the technology sector and one of the fastest growing dividends in the S&P 500.

And even better, compared to FANG stocks it looks undervalued.

