Why You Shouldn’t Bet Against Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Stock

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ).

This is because this security in the Retail – Consumer Electronics space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board.

This is arguably taking place in the Retail – Consumer Electronics space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Best Buy is actually looking pretty good on its own too.

The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have risen from 60 cents per share to 63 cents per share per share, while current year estimates have risen from $3.71 per share to $3.87 per share.

This has helped BBY to earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Best Buy. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

Sell These Stocks. Now.

Just released, today’s 220 Zacks Rank #5 Strong Sells demand urgent attention. If any are lurking in your portfolio or Watch List, they should be removed immediately. These sinister companies because many appear to be sound investments. However, from 1988 through 2016, stocks from our Strong Sell list have actually performed 6X worse than the S&P 500.

See today’s Zacks “”Strong Sells”” absolutely free >>.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

More From InvestorPlace