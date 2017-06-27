WienerDrone: Oscar Mayer Debuts Hot Dog Delivery Drone

Oscar Mayer has launched the WienerDrone and the WienerCycle, new additions to the WienerFleet.

The company’s first new product is the WienerDrone, which looks like a sausage and drops hot dogs straight from the sky to a person’s hand. That’s right–your food comes from the heavens now.

The WienerDrone weighs about 6.5 pounds and it can fly around for about 15 minutes, roughly covering a distance of a mile. After it finishes its journey, it needs to be recharged.

The device comes with four rotors and it carries the hot dog in a cardboard box with a net on its mid-section. All the WienerDrone can handle for now is a single hot dog, perhaps with a mayo and mustard packet to boot.

“As the most iconic brand, we’re going where other hot dogs can’t,” said Greg Guidotti, head of marketing at Oscar Meyer, in a release. “So we’re expanding our Oscar Mayer fleet, ensuring every American can taste the new recipe because we believe everyone deserves a better hot dog.”

The WienerCycle is a land version of the WienerDrone as it is a three-wheeled moped that can travel on land to deliver your hot dog, doubling as a hot dog warming station.

And just in case you’re wondering, the hot dogs don’t include nitrates, nitrites or artificial preservatives.

You can follow these devices and their journey delivering hot dogs throughout the U.S. @Wienermobile on Twitter.