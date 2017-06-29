Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has unveiled the Xbox Live Games with Gold for July 2017.

Source: Microsoft

The selection includes two games for Xbox One owners to enjoy, as well as two Xbox 360 titles you can access if you own the console and are subscribed to the company’s exclusive service.

Here’s what you can download next month with the company:

Grow Up is the first title available for Xbox One gamers. The 2016 game is a sequel to the 2015 offering Grow Home, and it revolves around a robot named B.U.D., who can climb landscapes. It’s an open-world adventure platform game.

Platform racing game Runbow can also be downloaded if you have an Xbox One. The 2015 title is an indie game — and the first offering — from Canadian company 13AM Games . You have to try to be the first to reach a trophy in this multiplayer game.

Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days is the first Xbox 360 game on tab, consisting of a third-person shooter with the visual style of a documentary or user-generated content. It can be played as a single player or multiplayer game.

is the first Xbox 360 game on tab, consisting of a third-person shooter with the visual style of a documentary or user-generated content. It can be played as a single player or multiplayer game. Lego Pirates of the Caribbean is the other Xbox 360 game you can play, and it is a recreation of the Pirates of the Caribbean universe in Legos that came out back in 2011. There are eight main sets you can play with in this one.

MSFT stock slipped 1.6% Thursday.