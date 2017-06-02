Gamers rejoice! Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for June 2017.

Source: Microsoft

There are four games and one content pack available via Xbox Live Games with Gold this month. This includes two games for the Xbox One and two for the Xbox 360. The additional content pack available this month is for Xbox One owners.

The first game available to Xbox One owners with a Gold Membership is SpeedRunners. The game is a 2D side-scroller that has four players competing against each other in a race. It is available to download for free from June 1 to June 30.

The next Xbox Live Games with Gold for Xbox One owners is Watch Dogs. This open-world action game has players taking on the role of a hacker that has the ability to control just about anything in Chicago. It will become available on June 16 and will continue to be up for download until July 17.

The content pack that is available to Xbox One owners through Xbox Live Games With Gold this month is for Phantom Dusk. The content pack gets players of the game additional items that can be used for online play. Players can download it from June 1 to June 30.

Now we’re on to the Xbox Live Games with Gold for Xbox 360 owners in June. The first game is Assassin’s Creed III. It has players taking on the role of an assassin living in colonial America and taking on the organization known as the Templars. It is available from June 1 to June 15.

When the second half of June rolls around, Xbox 360 owners will gain access to Dragon Age Origins. The game lets players create a character to take part in an epic fantasy adventure filled with knights, magic and the occasional dragon. It will be available to download from June 16 to July 15.