10 Dogs of 2017 That Will Become 2018’s Best Stocks to Buy

U.S. stock markets are at an all-time high. That’s great for people who are already completely long, but many investors who are seeking out fresh stocks to buy are struggling to find good deals.

Source: Shutterstock

And of course, worries persist that U.S. equities may have run a bit too far, and a bit too fast.

But 2017 hasn’t been kind to every stock in the market. Oil and gas stocks have struggled thanks to low commodity prices. Retail stocks have suffered at the hand of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). Beyond those sectors, many stocks have declined in the face of a resilient, charging market.

Some of those stocks deserve those losses. But some are just biding their time, and perhaps already looking toward next year.

Here are 10 stocks that have been dogs so far in 2017 — but could be the best stocks to buy for big returns in 2018, and beyond.

