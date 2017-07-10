10 Turntables for Every Vinyl Enthusiast

Streaming music services like Spotify and Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) Apple Music are driving the current record label renaissance. But, when it comes to music sales, the big performer is vinyl and that means turntables are also hot.

Source: Brad Moon

Last holiday season, the decade-long consumer love affair with turntables saw vinyl outsell digital downloads for the first time since Apple launched its iTunes store in 2004.

That’s right. Some 35 years after CD players and digital audio marked the apparent end of the turntable, record players are back in a big way. Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) top selling home audio product in the 2015 holiday season wasn’t a Bluetooth speaker, or headphones — it was a turntable.

Demand for records is so strong that Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) is not only making turntables again, but it’s set to open a new vinyl-pressing plant to keep up with record demand. The company shuttered it’s last record factory in 1989…

If you’re late to the vinyl party — or considering getting back into it after years of digital music — we’ve put together a list of 10 turntables that should cover just about any budget, style preference or level of audio performance.

Next Page