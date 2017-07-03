3 At-Risk Stocks From the Next Subprime Loan Crisis

With real estate prices soaring faster than average wages can keep up, many contrarians are again keeping a wary eye on the housing market. But this time around, it’s the automotive sector that finds itself on the wrong side of the ledger. Thanks to a toxic combination of pressure, greed, and outright fraud, automotive subprime loans are now a legitimate concern.

To understand the present controversy, it helps to rewind back to the last subprime loan crisis. To make a quick buck, mortgage providers issued subprime loans, or credit extended to low-income earners. Several of these loans were packaged into high-yielding securities.

Of course, the problem was that low-income workers had no business “owning” the homes that they did. Defaults came fast. Because so many people invested in securities levered toward subprime loans, the defaulting poor took down the arrogant rich. It was poetic justice in a way, but it almost destroyed us.

The automotive subprime loan crisis is taking an almost identical path: declining car sales, demographic shifts, the pressure of turning over inventory quickly. While no one suggests that subprime loans for cars will upend the American economy, it’s still a worrying dilemma. Much of the fraud is from lack of oversight. For example, “stated-income loans” without outside verification are completely legal in the auto industry, but not in mortgages.

This creates a genuine fear that the four-wheeled subprime loan crisis is more corrosive than initially realized. It also directly contradicts government assertions that the consumer economy is recovering just fine. If things get even uglier, watch out for these three stocks levered toward subprime loans.

