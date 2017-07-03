The 3 Best Chinese ETFs to Buy Today

To say that investing in China has been a roller coaster is an understatement. Chinese ETFs and stocks have been some of the most volatile around as the nation grapples with shifting its focus from manufacturing to consumerism. That has caused its GDP growth rate to drop by about half and stocks within its nation to fall.

But there is hope for China.

For one thing, the slower growth is more sustainable for the nation and many of its former catalysts — such as its growing middle population — are still in place.

Add in recent reforms to reign in credit and rising debt levels and Chinese stocks are looking better by the day. So good in fact, that investment manager BlackRock’s latest economic analysis on the nation predicts only “moderate cooling … [and the] potential for upside in China’s composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in coming months.”

In that end, investors may be worrying too much about the death of Asia’s Dragon economy.

With that mind, investors may want to add a hefty dose of Chinese ETFs to their portfolio to take advantage of nation’s long-term promise. Here are three of the best.

