The 3 Best Stocks In A Frighteningly High Nasdaq

If baseball great Yogi Berra looked at a 20-year chart of the Nasdaq Composite Index, he might say that it’s “Déjà vu all over again.”

To those who lived through the tech bubble, yours truly included, the chart does look eerily foreboding. And always remember that the most dangerous, and expensive, phrase in the English language is “this time it’s different”.

At the turn of the century, top internet service provider American Online (AOL), now owned by telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ), had just announced a now ill-fated merger with content trove Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ). Recently, online retailer Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) announced it was acquiring grocery chain Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NYSE: WFM ) in its attempt to conquer the world, I guess.

But while history may be starting to rhyme as the Nasdaq reaches nosebleed territory, and there is room to argue that the index does need to blow off a little froth, things may not be as treacherous as they may appear. Here are three observations.

1. Inflated Valuations Are Concentrated

While the Nasdaq may be hitting all-time highs, the charge is being led by five stocks: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Amazon, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ). These five companies represent 42% of the more focused Nasdaq 100. During the tech bubble, the valuation mayhem was much more widespread.

2. The Economy Isn’t As Hot As It Was

In 1999, U.S. real GDP growth was a scorching 4.8%. In 2000, it cooled off a bit to 4.1%. Compare that to 2016’s 1.6%. 2017 is shaping up to be a real barnburner, with first quarter GDP growth coming in on two wheels at 1.4%. Maybe the markets know something that we don’t?

3. The “Next BIG Thing” Hasn’t Arrived

The Internet as a “thing” was what drove the Nasdaq to excess in the last decade of the twentieth century. From the internet “backbone” (aka telecom networks) to the ill-fated Pets.com, the tech investing landscape resembled an Oklahoma land rush. Currently, the “next BIG thing” hasn’t quite arrived. A decade ago, the cloud was the rage and, granted, did evolve to a high degree of importance. However, the two biggest players in the 90s turned out to be the two biggest players in the cloud space: Amazon and Microsoft. From robots to driverless cars, there’s a lot of talk, but no overarching tech trend has emerged.

Another anecdotal observation is that the individual investor mania that defined the Tech Bubble just isn’t there. Your neighbor at the barbeque isn’t bragging about the outsized returns he’s made in the red-hot, no-load tech fund in his 401(k).

Despite the record run up on the Nasdaq, or the “Nasty” as a colleague of mine used to call it, there are some decent bargains in a few high-quality tech names.

Next Page