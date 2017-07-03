3 Best Vanguard Funds to Buy on the Next Dip

Stocks are due for a correction but the bull market still has legs and this makes now a good time to consider the best Vanguard funds to buy on the next dip.

The market typically sees two or three 5% corrections per year but stocks haven’t seen such a decline in prices in over a year. And with August and September approaching quickly, it’s a good bet that we’ll see a correction soon.

Another good bet is that this bull market will continue to run after the next correction; therefore buying on dips can be a good idea for tactical investors. And in this type of environment, where the market has momentum to continue after a dip, the best general market mantra to recall is “the trend is your friend to the end.”

Now that the stage is set, I present to you the three best Vanguard funds to buy on the next dip:

