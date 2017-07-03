3 Big Bank Stocks Perking Up on Fed Hopes 

U.S. equities are pushing to new record highs on Tuesday, pushed higher by bank stocks, as well as better-than-expected results from Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ) and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) before the open. As a result, the S&P 500 is testing the 2,480 level for the first time. And more is on deck thanks to one of the most crowded slates of the earnings season.

Source: Shutterstock

Investors also are bracing for the conclusion of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday. And it could be a positive for big bank stocks.

While no rate hike is expected (and isn’t predicted until December according to the futures market), policymakers are likely to hint at the start of a “quantitative tightening” program at its meeting in September. This, if done, would represent the beginning of the process to scale back the Fed’s $4.4 trillion balance sheet bloated by years of asset purchase stimulus.

The bond market seems to be bracing for this already, with long-term Treasury bonds selling off hard on Tuesday pushing the iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (ETF) (NASDAQ: TLT ) down to lows seen earlier this month. That’s pushing up the 10-year yield and lifting the yield curve.

Higher long-term interest rates translate directly into higher profitability for banks. No surprise then that the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF ) is up 1.3%, gapping up and over the high set in March. The move looks fresh and could be accelerated by confirmation the Fed’s QT program is coming.

Here are three big bank stocks set to run higher.

