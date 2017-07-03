3 Dividend Aristocrats With the Highest Growth Rates

“Dividend Aristocrats” is the moniker bestowed upon companies that have raised their annual dividend for more than 25 years running. This is a pretty exceptional record for many reasons. First, it means that these companies have been so successful that they not only have lots of free cash flow, but that free cash flow is either growing or so enormous that the company can afford dividend growth.

Second, Dividend Aristocrats have also figured out how to manage their free cash flow. Free cash can be used for many things, including growing the business, paying dividends or repurchasing stock.

That the companies are comfortable enough with present and future expected free cash flow projections that they increase that dividend every year says a lot about their future. That future seems to have only good macro news ahead.

With that in mind, here are the three Dividend Aristocrats with the highest five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

