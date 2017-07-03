3 Dividend ETFs to Score Big With European Stocks

In search of value, investors are funneling billions of dollars into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) dedicated to European stocks this year. That faith is being rewarded. The Euro STOXX 50 Index, one of the most widely followed gauges of European equities, is up 17.4% year-to-date compared to a 9.6% gain for the S&P 500 index.

Source: Shutterstock

Income investors can get in on the Europe ETF party with an array of dividend ETFs. In fact, some of the Europe-focused ETFs are outperforming counterparts that are not dedicated dividend ETFs.

As is often noted, there are some credible dividend markets outside the U.S., many of which are home to stocks that feature juicier yields than their U.S. peers.

In fact, Europe is home to some of the best dividend growth markets outside the U.S., including the U.K. and Switzerland. Additionally, as Eurozone economies improve, markets such as Germany and the Netherlands could reward dividend investors.

Consider the following dividend ETFs if you’re looking to get paid to invest in Europe.

Next Page