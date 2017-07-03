3 Energy ETFs to Buy on Low Oil Prices

In the event you’ve been on vacation and haven’t noticed, energy ETFs are bouncing off of oil’s recent low. But it’s not too late to buy shares, especially if you’re dollar-cost averaging.

If you’re like many investors that have bought energy ETFs in the past few years, you probably saw an opportunity to pick up shares at discount prices, at least in terms of historical averages, once crude oil fell below $50 about two years ago.

Although prices for energy ETFs have jumped in recent trading days, now can still be a good time to average your long-term costs down.

And although prices for oil and energy ETFs will likely remain volatile for the foreseeable future, the energy sector can be a good diversification tool and long-term play for a diversified portfolio.

With that background in mind, we put together three of the best energy ETFs to buy now while oil prices are still relatively low.

