3 Energy Stocks Running Headlong Into Resistance

Since being left for dead, crude oil has cobbled together quite the respectable rally. At $46.60, black gold has now rallied 11% off its 52-week lows over the past eight trading sessions. Color me impressed, particularly considering how hated oil was. Energy stocks have been following in kind, albeit with less zest than the commodity.

Source: Shutterstock

And that’s what’s catching my eye here. The energy sector has been in a downtrend for all of 2017 with a string of failed rally attempts. Seven times it’s tried to right the ship, and seven times it’s failed. So what makes the current rebound any different?

Nothing. And that’s why if you’re a trend trader (a follower of the notion that a trend in motion stays in motion), this rally should be viewed as one destined to fail.

But therein lies opportunity. Some energy stocks and exchange-traded funds are now running headlong into resistance, and that means opportunity lurks for traders willing to harness their inner bear.

