President Trump ran on a message of making American great again, and on paper, he’s delivering the goods. Let’s aside the nuances that economic trends take years to develop, and that the benefits we’re enjoying are likely from “Obamanomics.” We’re inundated with stories of record-low unemployment and surging labor markets. If so, retail and entertainment stocks would seem like surefire bets.

Unfortunately, the implications from the job numbers are “fake news.” For example, rather than a robust consumer retail market, we’re seeing the exact opposite. Citing bullish trends in e-commerce and Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) dominance are detracting arguments. An alarming number of reputable firms face bankruptcy risks. Even product makers who don’t operate brick-and-mortar stores are facing a severe revenue drought.

Consumers are either cutting back on spending or are extremely selective in what they procure. This dynamic does not appear to improve any time soon, which negatively affects entertainment stocks. For instance, while unemployment is low, and average wage growth has increased 12% over the past five years, cost of living expenses have accelerated faster.

The consumer price index for rent has jumped to an 18% gain in the aforementioned time period. And the average existing home sales price has gone up 11% in just this year alone! It’s no wonder, then, that entertainment stocks are surprising the bulls, particularly “Trumponomics” supporters.

While Americans want to vacation with their families, on a net basis, the consumer is not getting ahead. That’s going to be problematic for these three entertainment stocks, unless the situation changes dramatically.

