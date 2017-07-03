3 Gold Stocks to Buy Now That They’ve Bottomed

Stocks are hitting new highs on a daily basis, but let’s face facts: Valuations are getting stretched, and stretched thin. Many analysts and individual investors are beginning to question just how much longer stocks can continue to rise unabated. That’s why it’s more important than ever to uncover new areas of opportunity that offer significant upside with limited downside. Gold stocks — especially the large caps — look like that opportunity.

The Federal Reserve in June hiked rates for the third time in less than a year but have since taken a much more dovish stance. Economic numbers have been less than robust for the most part, with the Atlanta Fed now forecasting GDP of just 2.5% versus predictions of 3% just a month ago.

This should put a damper in any strength in the U.S. dollar — a certain tailwind for gold, which is priced in U.S. dollars, and the companies that mine the yellow metal.

Gold stocks have finally bottomed after a long, bruising selloff. The ideal way to buy gold miners at low prices is to use technical analysis to identify major support levels. We can then use a particular type of options trade that allows us to buy at lower levels while getting paid now.

Here’s how to do it.

