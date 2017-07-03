3 Great ETFs to Buy for Market-Clobbering Growth

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ) is up 10.7% year-to-date. A nice, solid performance to be sure, but there are plenty of great exchange-traded funds (ETFs) out there delivering jaw-dropping performances this year.

There are over 2,000 exchange-traded products trading in the U.S. and about 5% have delivered YTD returns of 30% or more.

Even when stripping out the leveraged funds, there is no shortage of great ETFs that are notching stellar performances. In terms of styles and investment factors, momentum and growth ETFs have been the places to be this year. That is due in large part to momentum and growth ETFs being heavily allocated to the consumer discretionary and technology sectors, which in turn often means large allocations to the FANG stocks .

Investors looking for great ETFs with excellent growth potential do not need to confine themselves to broad market, growth ETFs. Opportunities are bountiful at the sector- and international-levels. In fact, some of this year’s best-performing ETFs are tactical, highly focused funds.

Here are some great ETFs that are delivering epic returns this year with the potential to continue their bullish ways in the second half.

