3 Healthcare Stocks Threatened by the Collapse of ‘Trumpcare’

Healthcare stocks are suffering a wild ride in trading on Tuesday after hopes of a Senate vote on “Trumpcare” collapsed amid Republican infighting and stalwart resistance from Democrats looking to defend the Affordable Care Act. Moreover, three Senate Republicans have said they will not support a straight repeal vote to scrap Obamacare without a replacement plan.

President Donald Trump, in a tweet, warned that Obamacare would collapse under its own weight — regardless if Congress takes action — and that the political pressure to do something will only grow on the holdouts.

After an initial drop at the open, the Health Care SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLV ) has closed its losses to trade near the unchanged line. The volatility is likely far from over, however, as the entire sector looks set to lose some of the post-election optimism that boosted the XLV nearly 25% from its November low.

Here are three stocks at risk:

