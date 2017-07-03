3 Ignored iShares ETFs That You Should Love

When it comes to ETFs, there are only a few names that really matter. That includes Vanguard and State Street. But, the largest in terms of assets and sheer number of funds is BlackRock, Inc.’s (NYSE: BLK ) iShares.

Since buying the investment arm from Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BCS ) for a song, BlackRock has transformed iShares ETFs into a behemoth, spanning more than 800 ETFs and $1 trillion in total assets. Even Vanguard doesn’t come close.

The only problem is, despite having a huge line-up of funds, most of investors’ money is tied up in a handful of iShares ETFs. For example, more than $116 billion is in the iShares S&P 500 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: IVV ), while nearly $77 billion sits in the iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (ETF) (NYSE: EFA ).

It’s easy to see why investors have been drawn to these broad, passive index-tracking ETFs. Their low costs and heavy trading volumes are exactly what investors should be looking for in an ETF.

But, with such a huge lineup of funds, investors may be ignoring some of the best iShares ETFs. There are plenty of unloved iShares ETFs that deserve to be a part of your portfolio.

With that in mind, here are three ignored iShares ETFs that you should love.

Next Page