3 Mobile Payment Stocks Challenging Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) and PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

While tech giants such as Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) and PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ) dominate the mobile payment industry in the U.S., Chinese juggernauts Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: TCEHY ) are investing hundreds of millions of dollars to expand mobile payment technology internationally, particularly in India.

Source: Shutterstock

You’ve probably used some sort of mobile payment technology at one point, whether it was using your smartphone to pay for coffee at Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) or transferring money through an app, this kind of monetary technology has fully integrated our lives.

The mobile payments industry is quickly changing, and investors have taken notice. With this in mind, check out these three mobile payment technology stocks that show promise in this expanding industry.

Square Inc (SQ)

Helmed by Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) chief executive Jack Dorsey, Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) provides mobile payments and point-of-sale devices including hardware and software. The company began with its flagship white credit card reader, but has since expanded into chip cards and NFC payments as well as its Cash app that lets people pay each other back instantly.

Square is a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, with a Growth score of ‘A.’ Its industry, Internet-Software, rests in the top 30% of all industries ranked on the Zacks Industry Rank. Square’s earnings growth for 2017 looks very promising. For the current quarter, the company expects year-over-year earnings growth of 50%. Revenues are projected to grow over 22% in the same time period.

For the current year, Square anticipates growth of 24.5%. SQ has an average earnings surprise of nearly 46%, and beaten estimates for the past 4 consecutive quarters. Square reports its next quarterly earnings August 2 after the bell.

Visa Inc (V)

Visa Inc (NYSE: V ) operates the world’s largest retail electronic payments network, and is one of the most recognized global financial services brands. The company serves banks, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities, and helps facilitate global commerce through the transfer of value and information. Visa has been rapidly boosting its mobile payment offerings, and it’s easier than ever to add your Visa card to your payment-enabled mobile phone or device.

Visa is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank. Its Industry, Financial Transaction Services, sits in the top 15% of all industries ranked on the Zacks Industry Rank. Last quarter, Visa reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2017 results, with beats on both the top and bottom lines.

Next Page