3 Mobile Payment Companies JPMorgan Could Buy

At the start of July, payments processing giant Vantiv Inc (NYSE: VNTV ) announced that it had agreed in principle to terms that would see it acquire rival payments processor Worldpay Group. The deal, which sees the latter valued at just shy of $10 billion, represents a major consolidative move in the industry and serves to underpin an aggressive international expansion strategy for Vantiv, essentially giving the company access to an already large and well-established European client base.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) had previously made an offer for Worldpay before Vantiv outbid the financial services giant. The former has an opportunity to make a counteroffer (before Aug. 1) but reports suggest that it is unlikely to do so. This sets up an opportunity in the sector.

We know JPM is on the lookout for a payments processor and — against a backdrop of dramatic industry growth — this doesn’t come as much of a surprise. We also know that it has (most likely) missed out on Worldpay. This is a pretty crowded industry, but one in which only a handful of companies the with the size and established presence of Worldpay (and, by proxy, ones that might be attractive alternatives to the latter from JPM’s perspective) exist.

An allocation toward this handful of potential takeover targets ahead of the event could be a nice quick turnaround play, in anticipation of JPM paying a premium current price at takeover time. Here are three of the most viable contenders.

