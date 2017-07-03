3 Naked Puts to Collect Earnings Season Cash

As earnings season kicks off, stocks can pick up in volatility. Especially as investors try to game stocks before and after earnings reports. That means there will be chances to generate income from naked puts, and make more than usual via more generous premiums.

Source: Shutterstock

Of course, you must have the risk tolerance to sell naked puts on these particular stocks. The stocks I choose to use options with in The Liberty Portfolio are geared to generate less income, but also with less risk.

As a reminder, selling naked puts sells someone else the right to essentially sell a stock to you at a given price on a given date.

This is one way I like to generate additional income from my portfolio, but without the risk of actually holding the stock. Of course, should the stock get put to you, you’d better actually want to own it.

Next Page