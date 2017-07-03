3 ‘NexGen’ Stocks to Keep Your Eye On

When I look ahead at the second half of 2017, I’m overwhelmed by the potential opportunities that continue to grow out of our NexGen mega-trends. Every day when I run my scans, I find more exciting stocks to buy and ideas that currently are (or are destined to become) the new faces of Wall Street.

Source: Shutterstock

With so many of my favorite mega-trends ready to fuel the rest of 2017, it’s no surprised that my watch list has ballooned recently. There are plenty of potential money-making ideas in companies that are innovating, shaking up the status quo and leading the next wave of market growth.

Three stocks in particular stand out to me right now as names worth keeping an eye on. Let’s talk a bit about each and what I’m looking for to signal a buying opportunity.

Next Page