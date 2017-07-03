3 Profit-Printing Bank Stocks to Buy

The financial sector popped to a new 52-week high last week. But instead of attracting big-league buyers, the rally spurred a flurry of profit-taking in bank stocks.

Source: Shutterstock

It appears traders in the Financials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA: XLF ) are a cautious bunch, but at least they’re consistent. Though quick to ring the register, bank bulls never abandon their posts for long. Following a few down days, they always return with pockets full of cash in search of a discount.

Such are the dynamics undergirding XLF and bank stocks of late. Last week’s retracement is setting up another in a long line of buy-the-dip setups in financials. XLF rests right at its rising 20-day moving average and boasts one of the better setups across all sectors heading into the week ahead.

I’ve taken a stroll through the components of the financial sector and discovered a few standouts. Check out these three profit-giving bank stocks that are perfect for bullish trades.

