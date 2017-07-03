3 Reasons to Really Worry About Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Stock

Even though Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL ) is at penny stock levels, the company still has many fans on Wall Street. Note that the company has valuable assets. For example, it operates a fleet of 68 rigs, which consist of drillships, jack-up and semi-submersibles that can deal with shallow to ultra-deepwater areas. Seadrill also has a global footprint, with offices in Oslo, Dubai, Houston, Rio De Janeiro and Ciudad del Carmen.

Something else: The latest earnings report showed that the company can find ways to generate cash, with net income hitting $57 million.

All this is encouraging, right? True. But then again, there is much to be worried about as well. There are certainly solid reasons why SDRL stock has lost nearly 90% of its value during the past year.

And, the company has not been alone, either. Many of its peers have also suffered major drops in their valuations, such as Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE: RDC ), Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE: ATW ) and Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE: PACD ).

So, what are the main problems to consider with SDRL stock? Well, let’s take a look at three.

SDRL Stock Problem #1 — Liquidity

This is, perhaps, the biggest threat to SDRL stock as the company has a crushing debt of $14 billion. No doubt, the shipping business is capital-intensive. But, even worse for the company is that it invested heavily in its business when crude prices peaked in 2014.

The bottom line is that Seadrill does not have enough cash on hand to pay its next tranche of debt. To deal with this, the company has set a deadline for the end of July to try to find ways to restructure the terms.

But, for shareholders, there is not much leverage. Keep in mind that common stock is — by law — last in line to get any proceeds from a liquidation. As a result, debt holders are likely not to get much of the benefit of the restructuring.

As InvestorPlace’s James Brumley has noted: “The trouble, though, is that the company has maintained that current common stockholders will likely receive ‘minimal recovery.’ “

