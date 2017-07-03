3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: eBay Inc (EBAY), Visa Inc (V) and Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Thursday was a slow day for U.S. equities amid a fractional decline in crude oil. The S&P 500 Index slipped marginally, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite put together a slight 0.1% gain.

As we enter the final trading day of the week, several companies — including Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF ), eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V ) — are on the move following their quarterly earnings reports.

Here’s what you need to know in the final trading day of the week.

Visa Inc (V)

V stock is headed higher after the credit card processor posted its third-quarter earnings results late afternoon yesterday.

Visa earned 86 cents per share — a 406% increase year-over-year, and 5 cents per share better than analysts’ outlook. Meanwhile, revenues of $4.57 billion were a 26% improvement from the year-ago quarter, and came in ahead of the $4.36 billion forecast from the pros.

The company’s volume growth surged to $1.9 trillion, a 38% improvement year-over-year. Visa also benefited from its European success, which saw more processed transactions and more payment volume. All told, cross-border volume growth came to 147%. Visa processed some 28.5 billion transactions in the quarter, which was 44% more than Q2 2016.

The company also reaffirmed its annual operating margin, which it still believes will be in the mid-60s for the full year. It also now sees EPS growth of about 20% on an adjusted, non-GAAP nominal dollar basis.

V stock is climbing more than 1% in early Friday trade.

Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Capital One Financial is making an even bigger push following its own second-quarter beat.

The financial institution earned $1 billion over its second quarter, or $1.94 per share, topping the year-ago figure of $942 million, or $1.69 per share. Adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share were better than Wall Street projections of $1.90 per share.

Revenues of $6.7 billion were 7% better year-over-year, and just slipped past analysts’ expectations for $6.67 billion.

A few other highlights included a 10% dip in provisions for credit losses, to $1.8 billion, and an efficiency ratio of 51%. Domestic Card period-end loans were up 2% to $92.9 billion, while Consumer Banking period-end loans edged 1% higher to $75 billion.

