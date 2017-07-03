3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: Intel Corporation (INTC), Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

U.S. markets went through a mixed day Thursday following a sudden intraday reversal in technology stocks. The S&P 500 Index lost 0.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.4%, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%.

As we head into Friday, several companies are on the move following their quarterly earnings releases. Sitting in the spotlight this morning are Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ).

Here’s a look at what you should be watching as we enter the final trading day of the week.

Intel Corporation (INTC)

INTC is getting a favorable reaction following its second-quarter results, revealed Thursday.

The cloud technology company earned 72 cents per share on an adjusted basis, ahead of Wall Street’s projection of 68 cents per share. The figure was a 9% improvement-year-over-year. Intel’s revenue came in at $14.8 billion, also stronger than expectations of $14.41 billion. Sales in the year-ago quarter were 3% lower.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said the positive period was aided by the company’s launch of a new Intel Core, Xeon and other memory products that will improve the digital storage industry. He added that the company was been gaining momentum with customers in AI and autonomous driving.

“With industry-leading products and strong first-half results, we’re on a clear path to another record year,” he added.

The company hopes to improve operating margins throughout the year.

For its third quarter, Intel expects revenue of $15.7 billion and earnings of 80 cents per share. The company’s full-year earnings projection is $3 per share, while revenue is slated to come in at $61.3 billion.

INTC stock is up about 1% on Friday morning.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Starbucks is headed rapidly lower following a disappointing fiscal third-quarter report and news that it’s giving up on what essentially turned into a five-year experiment.

The coffee maker earned 55 cents per share in its third quarter, in line with Wall Street’s projection of 55 cents per share. The figure was 12.24% higher than the year-ago period. Revenue came to $5.66 billion, which missed analysts prediction of $5.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters. Sales were higher 8.02% year-over-year.

Same-store sales rose 4% year-over-year globally, which was below the 4.9% improvement that analysts predicted.

“The slowdown included a lower-than-expected lift in non-discounted Frappuccino beverages following Happy Hour as well as somewhat lower-than-expected sales of other core beverages during the period,” the company said.

Starbucks now expects its earnings to be between $2.05 to $2.06 per share for its fiscal year 2017, which is lower than the $2.08 to $2.12 per share that it previously expected. Additionally, revenue will be on the lower end of its outlook of an 8% to 10% rise year-over-year.

