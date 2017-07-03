3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), Biogen Inc (BIIB) and Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Despite a 0.4% move higher from tech stocks, helped by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), U.S. equities suffered a broader down day Monday. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite grew 0.4%.

As we head into Tuesday’s action, we’ll be fully inundated with post-earnings reactions. Making moves this morning on their latest quarterly results are Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB ), though Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS ) is also making waves via a big-name buyout in the fashion space.

Here’s what you need to know as we head into Tuesday’s trade.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Alphabet’s second attempt to sustain a run above $1,000 per share has hit a snag, as the company’s second-quarter earnings report failed to impress investors enough to keep GOOGL stock on the rise.

The tech giant earned $5.01 per share in its second quarter — a decline of about 28% from the year-ago period, when it earned $7 per share. That figure was held back by a $2.74 billion fine from the European Commission, issued to the Silicon Valley corporation for anti-competitive behavior; without it, Alphabet would have reported profits of $8.90 per share. Its earnings still beat projections of $4.44 per share.

Meanwhile, revenues of $26.01 billion also beat analyst expectations of $26.5 billion. They also represented a 20.9% growth clip YOY. Mobile revenues rose 18% to $22.7 billion, as paid clicks were higher by 52%.

Cost per click continued to be a problem, declining 6% sequentially and 23% YOY.

The company said it is focusing on “dollar growth” in revenue and operating income instead of margins.

GOOGL shares are off roughly 3% Tuesday morning, pulling further back from $1,000 once again — a level that the stock briefly touched Monday before pulling back.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Michael Kors is making headlines this morning on a big acquisition, though Wall Street doesn’t seem too sure about what to make of it.

Michael Kors is buying up Jimmy Choo Plc — a maker of high-end footwear and other luxury accessories — for $1.2 billion to help bolster its own fading brand. KORS shares now sit 65% below their 2014 highs, weighed down by flagging sales amid what many believe was an oversaturation of its wares, including by distributing its products in outlet malls.

The company has responded by pulling back out of some department stores and even shuttering some of its own retail locations.

Next Page