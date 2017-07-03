3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Monday saw little movement from most major U.S. indices while the dollar held steady. The S&P 500 Index lost a fraction of a percentage, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell marginally and the Nasdaq Composite ticked less than 2 points higher.

Today could be a bit more volatile, however, as Wall Street digests both the failure of the Better Care Reconciliation Act and a large spate of earnings. Out today are releases from a number of companies, with Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) at the fore. Also making headlines are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ), which is sliding hard early Tuesday, and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ), whose shareholders are doing cartwheels after a strong Q2 report.

Here’s what you need to know as we enter Tuesday’s trade:

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

BAC shares are off this morning in something of a continuation from last Friday’s selloff.

Unlike last week, however, Bank of America’s slide comes on its own merits.

BofA did report beats on both the top and bottom lines, earning 46 cents per share to top profit expectations of 43 cents per share, and garnering $22.8 billion in revenues to climb over estimates for $21.8 billion.

Its net income figure of $5.3 billion was 10% better year-over-year, while the top line was a 7% improvement. Net interest income also improved YOY, by 9% to $11.2 billion.

So why the weakness? Bank of America suffered what JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) and a few other banks have already reported, which is a drop in trading revenues. Fixed-income trading, which did top the Street at $2.254 billion, was off 14% year-over-year.

That was enough to overshadow a record quarter for its global banking unit, which delivered $5 billion to the top line.

BAC stock is off about 1% this morning, extending its slump to a third day since Friday’s lackluster earnings releases from JPM and other big banks.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

AMD stock continues to have a hard time building momentum, and is being knocked down today by an analyst downgrade.

Advanced Micro Devices is stumbling Tuesday morning amid a negative note from Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis, who’s targeting a share price of $9 by next year, which would represent a 35% drop from current prices. Curtis downgraded the stock from “Equal Weight” to “Underweight,” and is mostly concerned about AMD’s valuation.

Curtis left his 2017 earnings estimate at 8 cents per share, and 2018 EPS estimate at 33 cents per share.

Next Page