Tuesday was a slightly better day for the broader markets in a session that also saw gold gain 0.7% and crude oil surge 0.8%. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.3%, the S&P 500 Index was up marginally and the Nasdaq Composite hit new highs thanks to a 0.5% surge..

As we hit mid-week, earnings have reached full stride. Heading into Wednesday’s open, we look at reports from CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX ) and International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) that have their stocks on the move. Meanwhile, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX ) is making a monster double-digit move following an update on its cystic fibrosis drug.

Here’s what you need to know heading into Wednesday’s open.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

VRTX shares are hitting the roof after the company released some good news Tuesday regarding its cystic fibrosis drug.

The pharmaceutical company said yesterday that its treatment for cystic fibrosis, VX-440, improved a measure of lung function in patients with the condition by 9.6% or more, topping Wall Street’s hopes of efficacy.

The treatment consists of three drugs that were tested during two phase 2 clinical trials, as well as one phase 1 study. Vertex is testing several combinations of doses to determine the best treatment for those who suffer from cystic fibrosis.

Cystic fibrosis is an illness that causes a backlog of mucus in the lungs and other organs, causing infections, respiratory difficulties and more. About 75,000 people around the world suffer from genetic forms of the condition, and Vertex has developed medicine that targets about 30,000 of these people.

VRTX stock is up about 27% this morning.

CSX Corporation (CSX)

Shares of railroad operator CSX Corporation took a hit despite the company’s second-quarter earnings beat.

The transportation company posted a quarterly profit of $510 million, or 64 cents per share — an increase of 17% year-over-year, and 59 cents better than the consensus estimate. Revenues of $2.93 billion were an 8% improvement, and also cleared analysts’ bar of $2.85 billion. The company also announced an additional $500 million boost to its stock repurchase program.

CSX did absorb a restructuring charge to the tune of $122 million as the company laid off close to 1,000 managers in its first and second quarters.

