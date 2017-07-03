Large-cap stocks had a broad up day on Wednesday that sent the three major blue-chip indices to all-time highs. The S&P 500 Index gained a fraction, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite wafted up 0.2%, all of them marking new heights.

The second-quarter earnings season continues, with a number of stocks on the move following their most recent financial releases. Jumping into the spotlight this morning (among others) are Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD ), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD ) and PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ).

Here’s how they’re performing as Thursday’s trading comes close to getting underway:

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD)

BWLD shares are plunging on Thursday after the company posted a weak Q2 result.

“Historically high” costs for chicken wings weighed heavily on earnings, which dropped 63% year-over-year to $8.8 million. On an adjusted basis, profits of 66 cents per share were a country mile short of analysts’ expectations for $1.05.

Revenues were soft too, however, with the top-line figure of $500 million coming in about $13 million short of the pros’ estimates. Sales were better by 2% year-over-year, though comparable-store sales fell 1.2%.

“Our profitability was pressured this quarter driven by historically high wing costs, a mix shift to our promotional days, lower than expected same-store sales, and higher operating expenses,” said Sally Smith, the current CEO of the restaurant chain — for now. Smith last month announced plans to step down by the end of 2017.

For the fiscal year, Buffalo Wild Wings now forecasts adjusted earnings of $4.50 to $5 per share, down from the previous outlook $5.45 to $5.90 per share.

BWLD shares were already down more than 20% year-to-date, and the bleeding is on pace to continue this morning, with the stock down another 8%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

GILD shares will tack on to their turnaround 2017 thanks to a Street-pleasing second-quarter report.

The biotechnology company raked in $7.14 billion in revenue — an 8.96% drop compared to the year-ago figure, but better than analysts’ projections for $6.33 billion on the top line.

Profits of $3.37 billion, or $2.33 per share, were lower than the year-ago quarter’s total by 24%. Adjusted earnings of $2.56 per share, however, were 27 cents higher than expectations.

Better still, Gilead’s looking for full-year revenues in a range of $24 billion to $25.5 billion, putting the midpoint higher than Wall Street’s guidance of $24.65 billion.

