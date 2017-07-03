3 Tech Stocks That Belong In Every Retirement Portfolio

Far more often than not, tech stocks are figured to be trades for young people who have time to weather the inevitable storms they bring … the trade-off for superior growth in a technology-centered world.

Not all tech stocks have to be high-flying gambles on the next evolution within the tech world though. Sometimes, technology names can be stable, reliable, and even income-producing investments grandma could stomach as part of a diversified portfolio.

It’s just a matter of looking beyond the prevailing headlines and finding the right pick.

With that as the backdrop, here’s a closer look at three tech stocks to buy that would be just at home in a long-term retirement portfolio as they would be in a so-called “funny money” trading portfolio. In no particular order.

