3 Cheap Stocks Under $10 To Buy in Tech – BBRY QTM VOXX

Finding the best cheap stocks to buy now isn’t easy. Here at Zacks, we don’t generally classify stocks as “cheap” or “expensive”, and rather than looking at the stock’s face value, we have a system that puts an emphasis on earnings estimate revisions to find stocks that will hopefully be winners for investors.

That means cheap stocks to buy now under $10 can actually be quite expensive if they are doomed to crash… while other stocks trading at $100 or higher may be “cheap stocks” simply because they are set to double.

That being said, low-priced stocks — known commonly as cheap stocks — can be attractive to smaller investors that can’t necessarily afford large stakes in companies with higher priced stocks. When looking at these low-priced stocks, we can look at the same trends in growth, value, and momentum and apply the Zacks Rank to properly analyze the potential that these companies have.

Today we’ve highlighted three stocks that fall into the broad “technology sector.” Each of these three cheap stocks to buy now is currently trading for less than $10 per share and holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Take a look at the strong estimate revision activity and other factors that make these companies stick out right now.

BlackBerry Ltd. (NASDAQ: BBRY )

BlackBerry Ltd. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hardware and software solutions for the mobile communications market. The company recently beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 100% in the latest quarter, and we’ve seen positive revisions to its current-quarter and full-year estimates as a result. BlackBerry will be able to post year-over-year EPS growth, in spite of its declining revenue, because the company has successfully shifted its focus away from its failing handset division and towards the more-profitable software business. In fact, BlackBerry has emerged as a player in the cybersecurity space, even prevailing as a factor after the recent WannaCry malware attacks. That makes BBRY stock one of the best cheap stocks to buy now.

Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM )

Quantum is a leading provider of data storage and protection. The company provides solutions for capturing, sharing, and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. The current fiscal year is shaping up to be one of aggressive earnings growth for Quantum; our current Zacks Consensus Estiamte calls for the company to post EPS growth of 96% this year. It’s also worth noting that the stock has been on an incredible run, gaining nearly 160% over the past year. Nevertheless, its previous closing price is about 13% lower than its 52-week high, which means there’s plenty of upside before we even have to think about breaking into a new range. This is clearly one of the best cheap stocks to buy now.

VOXX International Corp. (NASDAQ: VOXX )

Voxx International is a designer of automobile sound, vehicle security, mobile video systems, and consumer electronics products. On top of its strong Zacks Rank, VOXX has recorded strong Style Scores grades of “B” in the Value and VGM categories. Furthermore, we have seen one positive estimate revision in the last 60 days for the company’s full-year earnings, a period where we expect to see EPS growth of nearly 17%. Voxx also belongs to a category of businesses that currently sit in the top 21% of the Zacks Industry Rank. Finally, Voxx has maintained strong momentum over the past 52 weeks, and the stock is looking to break into a new range after gaining more than 200% in the past year.

Want more stock market analysis from this author? Make sure to follow @Ryan_McQueeney on Twitter!

Bottom Line

A stock’s market price is not a clear indicator of whether it is a good investment. However, the nice thing about the Zacks Rank is that it can be applied to stocks of any price. For smaller investors looking to find solid tech stocks at lower prices, this list is a great place to start.

Today’s Stocks from Zacks’ Hottest Strategies

It’s hard to believe, even for us at Zacks. But while the market gained +18.8% from 2016 – Q1 2017, our top stock-picking screens have returned +157.0%, +128.0%, +97.8%, +94.7%, and +90.2%, respectively.

And this outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. Over the years it has been remarkably consistent. From 2000 – Q1 2017, the composite yearly average gain for these strategies has beaten the market more than 11X over. Maybe even more remarkable is the fact that we’re willing to share their latest stocks with you without cost or obligation. See Them Free>>